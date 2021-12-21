Monday's Games

NHL

Dallas 7 Minnesota 4

Columbus at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Colorado at Detroit, ppd

Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd

---

NBA

Philadelphia 108 Boston 103

Chicago 133 Houston 118

Oklahoma City 102 Memphis 99

Utah 112 Charlotte 102

Golden State 113 Sacramento 98

San Antonio 116 L.A. Clippers 92

Orlando at Toronto, ppd

---

NFL

Las Vegas 16 Cleveland 14

Minnesota 17 Chicago 9

---

