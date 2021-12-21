Monday's Games
NHL
Dallas 7 Minnesota 4
Columbus at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Colorado at Detroit, ppd
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
---
NBA
Philadelphia 108 Boston 103
Chicago 133 Houston 118
Oklahoma City 102 Memphis 99
Utah 112 Charlotte 102
Golden State 113 Sacramento 98
San Antonio 116 L.A. Clippers 92
Orlando at Toronto, ppd
---
NFL
Las Vegas 16 Cleveland 14
Minnesota 17 Chicago 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.
