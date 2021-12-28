Monday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Edmonton
Finland 7 Austria 1
Germany 2 Czechia 1 (OT)
At Red Deer, Alta.
Russia 4 Switzerland 2
Sweden 3 Slovakia 0
---
NBA
Charlotte 123 Houston 99
Chicago 130 Atlanta 118
Minnesota 108 Boston 103
Utah 110 San Antonio 104
Memphis 114 Phoenix 113
Dallas 132 Portland 117
Brooklyn 124 L.A. Clippers 108
---
NFL
Miami 20 New Orleans 3
---
AHL
Rockford at Iowa, ppd.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, ppd.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, ppd
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, ppd
Bakersfield at San Jose, ppd
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.
