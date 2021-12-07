Monday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 0

Washington 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

Colorado 7 Philadelphia 5

Dallas 4 Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 6 Seattle 1

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 114 Detroit 103

Philadelphia 127 Charlotte 124

Indiana 116 Washington 110

Memphis 105 Miami 90

Atlanta 121 Minnesota 110

Milwaukee 112 Cleveland 104

Chicago 109 Denver 97

Phoenix 108 San Antonio 104

L.A. Clippers 102 Portland 90

Golden State 126 Orlando 95

---

NFL

New England 14 Buffalo 10

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 1

---

