Monday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 0
Washington 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
Colorado 7 Philadelphia 5
Dallas 4 Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 6 Seattle 1
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 114 Detroit 103
Philadelphia 127 Charlotte 124
Indiana 116 Washington 110
Memphis 105 Miami 90
Atlanta 121 Minnesota 110
Milwaukee 112 Cleveland 104
Chicago 109 Denver 97
Phoenix 108 San Antonio 104
L.A. Clippers 102 Portland 90
Golden State 126 Orlando 95
---
NFL
New England 14 Buffalo 10
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.
