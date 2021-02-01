Monday's Games
NHL
Calgary 4 Winnipeg 3 (SO)
Montreal 6 Vancouver 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5 Nashville 2
Boston 5 Washington 3
Vegas at San Jose -- postponed
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 107 Atlanta 99
Houston 136 Oklahoma City 106
Milwaukee 134 Portland 106
Charlotte 129 Miami 121 (OT)
Chicago 110 New York 102
Cleveland 100 Minnesota 98
Sacramento 118 New Orleans 109
Memphis 133 San Antonio 102
Phoenix 109 Dallas 108
Detroit at Denver -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1 2021.
