Monday's Games

NHL

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 3 (SO)

Montreal 6 Vancouver 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5 Nashville 2

Boston 5 Washington 3

Vegas at San Jose -- postponed

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 107 Atlanta 99

Houston 136 Oklahoma City 106

Milwaukee 134 Portland 106

Charlotte 129 Miami 121 (OT)

Chicago 110 New York 102

Cleveland 100 Minnesota 98

Sacramento 118 New Orleans 109

Memphis 133 San Antonio 102

Phoenix 109 Dallas 108

Detroit at Denver -- postponed

---

