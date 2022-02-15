Monday's Games

NHL

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Edmonton 3, San Jose 0

Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

---

AHL

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 1

---

NBA

New Orleans 120, Toronto 90

Washington 103, Detroit 94

Oklahoma City 127, New York 123

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85

Portland 122, Milwaukee 107

Chicago 120, San Antonio 109

Utah 135, Houston 101

Denver 121, Orlando 111

L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.