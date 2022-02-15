Monday's Games
NHL
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Edmonton 3, San Jose 0
Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
---
AHL
Bakersfield 5, Ontario 1
---
NBA
New Orleans 120, Toronto 90
Washington 103, Detroit 94
Oklahoma City 127, New York 123
Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85
Portland 122, Milwaukee 107
Chicago 120, San Antonio 109
Utah 135, Houston 101
Denver 121, Orlando 111
L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
