Monday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 Vancouver 1

Edmonton 3 Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 2 N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 3 Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 1

Arizona 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)

Buffalo at Boston -- postponed

---

NBA

Toronto 128 Memphis 113

Charlotte 119 Houston 94

Washington 105 Chicago 101

San Antonio 105 Golden State 100

Dallas 127 Minnesota 122

Phoenix 119 Cleveland 113

Milwaukee 125 Denver 112

L.A. Lakers 119 Oklahoma City 112 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

