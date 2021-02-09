Monday's Games
NHL
Toronto 3 Vancouver 1
Edmonton 3 Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 2 N.Y. Rangers 0
Columbus 3 Carolina 2
Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 1
Arizona 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)
Buffalo at Boston -- postponed
---
NBA
Toronto 128 Memphis 113
Charlotte 119 Houston 94
Washington 105 Chicago 101
San Antonio 105 Golden State 100
Dallas 127 Minnesota 122
Phoenix 119 Cleveland 113
Milwaukee 125 Denver 112
L.A. Lakers 119 Oklahoma City 112 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.