Monday's Games
NHL
Arizona 1 St. Louis 0
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 1
Florida 6 Tampa Bay 4
Carolina 7 Columbus 3
Ottawa 6 Toronto 5 (OT)
Chicago 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 6 Edmonton 5
Calgary 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)
San Jose 3 Anaheim 2
New Jersey at Boston -- postponed
Nashville at Dallas -- postponed
---
AHL
Toronto 3 Manitoba 2
---
NBA
Washington 131 Houston 119
Chicago 120 Indiana 112 (OT)
New York 123 Atlanta 112
Utah 134 Philadelphia 123
Brooklyn 136 Sacramento 125
L.A. Clippers 125 Miami 118
Golden State 129 Cleveland 98
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.