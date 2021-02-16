Monday's Games

NHL

Arizona 1 St. Louis 0

N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 1

Florida 6 Tampa Bay 4

Carolina 7 Columbus 3

Ottawa 6 Toronto 5 (OT)

Chicago 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 6 Edmonton 5

Calgary 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

San Jose 3 Anaheim 2

New Jersey at Boston -- postponed

Nashville at Dallas -- postponed

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Manitoba 2

---

NBA

Washington 131 Houston 119

Chicago 120 Indiana 112 (OT)

New York 123 Atlanta 112

Utah 134 Philadelphia 123

Brooklyn 136 Sacramento 125

L.A. Clippers 125 Miami 118

Golden State 129 Cleveland 98

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

