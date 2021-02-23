Monday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 2
Calgary 3 Toronto 0
Florida 3 Dallas 1
Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 2
Los Angeles 3 St. Louis 0
Vegas 3 Colorado 0
Arizona 4 Anaheim 3
Minnesota 6 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Cleveland 7 Rockford 3
Manitoba 3 Laval 2
---
NBA
Chicago 120 Houston 100
Dallas 102 Memphis 92
Phoenix 132 Portland 100
Miami 108 Oklahoma City 94
Utah 132 Charlotte 110
Washington 127 L.A. Lakers 124 (OT)
San Antonio at Indiana -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.
