Tuesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 4 New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2 (OT)
Chicago 6 Columbus 5 (SO)
Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (SO)
Nashville 2 Detroit 0
Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3
---
AHL
Rockford 3 Cleveland 2
Toronto 5 Stockton 1
---
NBA
Detroit 105 Orlando 93
Cleveland 112 Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 127 Sacramento 118
Golden State 114 New York 106
Philadelphia 109 Toronto 102
Dallas 110 Boston 107
Milwaukee 139 Minnesota 112
L.A. Clippers 135 Washington 116
Denver 111 Portland 106
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.
