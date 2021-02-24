Tuesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 4 New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2 (OT)

Chicago 6 Columbus 5 (SO)

Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (SO)

Nashville 2 Detroit 0

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3

---

AHL

Rockford 3 Cleveland 2

Toronto 5 Stockton 1

---

NBA

Detroit 105 Orlando 93

Cleveland 112 Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 127 Sacramento 118

Golden State 114 New York 106

Philadelphia 109 Toronto 102

Dallas 110 Boston 107

Milwaukee 139 Minnesota 112

L.A. Clippers 135 Washington 116

Denver 111 Portland 106

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

