Monday's Scores
NHL
Boston 7 Washington 3
Colorado 4 Seattle 3
Los Angeles 3 N.Y. Rangers 1
Columbus at Montreal, ppd
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Springfield 4
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd
---
NBA
Charlotte 103 Milwaukee 99
New York 111 San Antonio 96
Detroit 126 Utah 116
Boston 101 Indiana 98 (OT)
Philadelphia 111 Houston 91
Portland 114 Brooklyn 108
Cleveland 109 Sacramento 108
---
US College Football Championship
Georgia 33 Alabama 18
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.