Monday's Scores

NHL

Boston 7 Washington 3

Colorado 4 Seattle 3

Los Angeles 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Springfield 4

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

---

NBA

Charlotte 103 Milwaukee 99

New York 111 San Antonio 96

Detroit 126 Utah 116

Boston 101 Indiana 98 (OT)

Philadelphia 111 Houston 91

Portland 114 Brooklyn 108

Cleveland 109 Sacramento 108

---

US College Football Championship

Georgia 33 Alabama 18

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.