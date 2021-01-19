Monday's Games

NHL

Calgary 5 Vancouver 2

Montreal 3 Edmonton 1

Toronto 3 Winnipeg 1

Columbus 3 Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1 Boston 0

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4 Nashville 2

St. Louis 5 San Jose 4

Anaheim 1 Minnesota 0

Vegas 4 Arizona 2

---

NBA

Toronto 116 Dallas 93

New York 91 Orlando 84

Atlanta 108 Minnesota 97

San Antonio 125 Portland 104

Memphis 108 Phoenix 104

Brooklyn 125 Milwaukee 123

Chicago 125 Houston 120

Miami 113 Detroit 107

Golden State 115 L.A. Lakers 113

Cleveland at Washington — postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 18, 2021.

