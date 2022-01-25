Monday's Games
NHL
Dallas 3 Philadelphia 1
Anaheim 5 Boston 3
Vegas 1 Washington 0
N.Y. Rangers 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)
Minnesota 8 Montreal 2
Calgary 7 St. Louis 1
Colorado 2 Chicago 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1
---
NBA
Cleveland 95 New York 93
Chicago 111 Oklahoma City 110
New Orleans 117 Indiana 113
Phoenix 115 Utah 109
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.
