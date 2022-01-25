Monday's Games

NHL

Dallas 3 Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 5 Boston 3

Vegas 1 Washington 0

N.Y. Rangers 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)

Minnesota 8 Montreal 2

Calgary 7 St. Louis 1

Colorado 2 Chicago 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1

---

NBA

Cleveland 95 New York 93

Chicago 111 Oklahoma City 110

New Orleans 117 Indiana 113

Phoenix 115 Utah 109

---

