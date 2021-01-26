Monday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 7 Ottawa 1

---

NBA

Indiana 129 Toronto 114

Orlando 117 Charlotte 108

Detroit 119 Philadelphia 104

Brooklyn 98 Miami 85

L.A. Lakers 115 Cleveland 108

Denver 117 Dallas 113

Boston 119 Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 125 Portland 122

Golden State 130 Minnesota 108

Sacramento at Memphis -- postponed

San Antonio at New Orleans -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

