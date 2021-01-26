Monday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 7 Ottawa 1
---
NBA
Indiana 129 Toronto 114
Orlando 117 Charlotte 108
Detroit 119 Philadelphia 104
Brooklyn 98 Miami 85
L.A. Lakers 115 Cleveland 108
Denver 117 Dallas 113
Boston 119 Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 125 Portland 122
Golden State 130 Minnesota 108
Sacramento at Memphis -- postponed
San Antonio at New Orleans -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.
