Monday's Scores

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4, Edmonton 1

Carolina at Toronto, ppd

Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd

---

AHL

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 133, Houston 113

Washington 124, Charlotte 121

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 104

Detroit 115, Milwaukee 106

Chicago 102, Orlando 98

Utah 115, New Orleans 104

Dallas 103, Denver 89

Golden State 115, Miami 108

Portland 136, Atlanta 131

Minnesota 122, L.A. Clippers 104

---

NFL

Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.