Monday's Scores
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4, Edmonton 1
Carolina at Toronto, ppd
Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd
---
AHL
Toronto 4, Belleville 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 133, Houston 113
Washington 124, Charlotte 121
Memphis 118, Brooklyn 104
Detroit 115, Milwaukee 106
Chicago 102, Orlando 98
Utah 115, New Orleans 104
Dallas 103, Denver 89
Golden State 115, Miami 108
Portland 136, Atlanta 131
Minnesota 122, L.A. Clippers 104
---
NFL
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.
