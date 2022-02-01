Monday's Games
NHL
Florida 8, Columbus 4.
Anaheim 1, Detroit 2.
Edmonton 2, Ottawa 3.
New Jersey 4, Toronto 6.
Vancouver 3, Chicago 1.
---
AHL
San Jose 5, Ontario 8.
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 116, Indiana 122.
Memphis 119, Philadelphia 122.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami 92, Boston 122.
Sacramento 96, New York 116.
Toronto 106, Atlanta 100.
Golden State 122, Houston 108.
Portland 81, Oklahoma City 98.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
