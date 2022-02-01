Monday's Games

NHL

Florida 8, Columbus 4.

Anaheim 1, Detroit 2.

Edmonton 2, Ottawa 3.

New Jersey 4, Toronto 6.

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1.

---

AHL

San Jose 5, Ontario 8.

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 116, Indiana 122.

Memphis 119, Philadelphia 122.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami 92, Boston 122.

Sacramento 96, New York 116.

Toronto 106, Atlanta 100.

Golden State 122, Houston 108.

Portland 81, Oklahoma City 98.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.