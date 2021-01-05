Monday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

Semifinals

At Edmonton

Canada 5 Russia 0

U.S. 4 Finland 3

---

NBA

Orlando 103 Cleveland 83

Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 101

Miami 118 Oklahoma City 90

New York 113 Atlanta 108

Boston 126 Toronto 114

Milwaukee 125 Detroit 115

Dallas 113 Houston 100

Indiana 118 New Orleans 116 (OT)

Golden State 137 Sacramento 106

---

