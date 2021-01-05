Monday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
Semifinals
At Edmonton
Canada 5 Russia 0
U.S. 4 Finland 3
---
NBA
Orlando 103 Cleveland 83
Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 101
Miami 118 Oklahoma City 90
New York 113 Atlanta 108
Boston 126 Toronto 114
Milwaukee 125 Detroit 115
Dallas 113 Houston 100
Indiana 118 New Orleans 116 (OT)
Golden State 137 Sacramento 106
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.