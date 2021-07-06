Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup final
Montreal 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
(Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 8
Detroit 7 Texas 3
Boston 5 L.A. Angels 4
National League
St. Louis 5 San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4 Milwaukee 2
Miami 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 13 Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7 San Diego 5
Interleague
Cincinnati 6 Kansas City 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.
