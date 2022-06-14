Monday's Scoreboard
NBA
Best-of-seven series
Golden State 104 Boston 94
(Golden State leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 11 Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 5
Texas 5 Houston 3
Minnesota 3 Seattle 2
National League
Atlanta 9 Washington 5
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 4 Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 5 Arizona 4
Interleague
San Francisco 6 Kansas City 2
---
AHL
Best-of-seven series
Laval 5 Springfield 1
(Series tied 3-3)
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022
