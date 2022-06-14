Monday's Scoreboard

NBA

Best-of-seven series

Golden State 104 Boston 94

(Golden State leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 5

Texas 5 Houston 3

Minnesota 3 Seattle 2

National League

Atlanta 9 Washington 5

Philadelphia 3 Miami 2

St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 4 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 5 Arizona 4

Interleague

San Francisco 6 Kansas City 2

---

AHL

Best-of-seven series

Laval 5 Springfield 1

(Series tied 3-3)

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.