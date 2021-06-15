Monday's Games
NHL playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Vegas 4 Montreal 1
(Vegas leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 100
(Series tied 2-2)
Los Angeles Clippers 118 Utah 104
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 4 Baltimore 3
Boston 2 Toronto 1
Detroit 10 Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 5 Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4Minnesota 3
National League
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 2
Miami 2 St. Louis 2
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
San Francisco 5 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Philadelphia 1
---
Euro 2020
Czech Republic 2 Scotland 0
Slovakia 2 Poland 1
Sweden 0 Spain 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.
