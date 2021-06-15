Monday's Games

NHL playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Vegas 4 Montreal 1

(Vegas leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 100

(Series tied 2-2)

Los Angeles Clippers 118 Utah 104

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 4 Baltimore 3

Boston 2 Toronto 1

Detroit 10 Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 4Minnesota 3

National League

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 2

Miami 2 St. Louis 2

Colorado 3 San Diego 2

San Francisco 5 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Philadelphia 1

---

Euro 2020

Czech Republic 2 Scotland 0

Slovakia 2 Poland 1

Sweden 0 Spain 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.