Monday's Schedule

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Islanders 0

(Lightning lead series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Houston 10 Baltimore 2

Texas 8 Oakland 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 0 (2nd game)

Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 0

Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 5

Euro 2020

Netherlands 3 North Macedonia 0

Austria 1 Ukraine 0

Belgium 2 Finland 0

Denmark 4 Russia 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.