Monday's Schedule
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Semifinals
Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Islanders 0
(Lightning lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 10 Baltimore 2
Texas 8 Oakland 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 0 (2nd game)
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 5
---
Euro 2020
Netherlands 3 North Macedonia 0
Austria 1 Ukraine 0
Belgium 2 Finland 0
Denmark 4 Russia 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.
