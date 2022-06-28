MONDAY'S SCOREBOARD
MEMORIAL CUP
(Semifinal at Saint John, N.B.)
Hamilton 4 Shawinigan 3 OT
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 7 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 9 Oakland 5
Minnesota 11 Cleveland 1
Texas 10 Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 9 at Seattle 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9 Miami 0
Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022
