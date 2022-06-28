MONDAY'S SCOREBOARD

MEMORIAL CUP

(Semifinal at Saint John, N.B.)

Hamilton 4 Shawinigan 3 OT

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 7 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 9 Oakland 5

Minnesota 11 Cleveland 1

Texas 10 Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 9 at Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9 Miami 0

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 0

---

