Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup final
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Los Angeles Clippers 116 Phoenix 102
(Phoenix leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 13 Detroit 5
Boston 6 Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9 Houston 7
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
National League
Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 0
Cincinnati 12 Philadelphia 4
Washington 8 N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 14 Chicago Cubs 4
St. Louis 7 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 2
---
European soccer championship
Round of 16
Spain 5 Croatia 3
Switzerland 3 France 3 (Switzerland wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.
