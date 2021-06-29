Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup final

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Los Angeles Clippers 116 Phoenix 102

(Phoenix leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 13 Detroit 5

Boston 6 Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9 Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

National League

Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 0

Cincinnati 12 Philadelphia 4

Washington 8 N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 14 Chicago Cubs 4

St. Louis 7 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 2

---

European soccer championship

Round of 16

Spain 5 Croatia 3

Switzerland 3 France 3 (Switzerland wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.