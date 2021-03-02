Monday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 5 Calgary 1
Carolina 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 0
Toronto 3 Edmonton 0
Vegas 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
St. Louis 5 Anaheim 4
San Jose 6 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 4 Rochester 3
Toronto 4 Manitoba 2
---
NBA
Dallas 130 Orlando 124
Philadelphia 130 Indiana 114
Denver 118 Chicago 112
New Orleans 129 Utah 124
Brooklyn 124 San Antonio 113 (OT)
Cleveland 101 Houston 90
Portland 123 Charlotte 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.
