Monday's Games
NHL
Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6 Buffalo 0
Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1
Florida 6 Chicago 3
Vancouver 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (OT)
Montreal 4 Winnipeg 2
Calgary 4 Edmonton 3
Vegas 2 San Jose 1
St. Louis at Los Angeles -- postponed
---
AHL
Providence 5 Bridgeport 2
Laval 3 Belleville 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 133 Washington 122
Charlotte 122 Sacramento 116
San Antonio 109 Detroit 99
Brooklyn 117 New York 112
L.A. Clippers 109 Dallas 99
Denver 121 Indiana 106
Phoenix 122 Memphis 99
L.A. Lakers 128 Golden State 97
---
MLB Spring Training
N.Y. Yankees 4 Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 12 Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 4 Washington 2
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Toronto 4 Detroit 0
Atlanta 5 Minnesota 1
Miami 6 Houston 5
Cleveland 7 Oakland 3
Kansas City 6 San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Chicago White Sox 4 (10 innings)
Arizona 6 Seattle 2
San Diego 13 Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 12 Colorado 5
---
