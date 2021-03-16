Monday's Games

NHL

Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6 Buffalo 0

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1

Florida 6 Chicago 3

Vancouver 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (OT)

Montreal 4 Winnipeg 2

Calgary 4 Edmonton 3

Vegas 2 San Jose 1

St. Louis at Los Angeles -- postponed

---

AHL

Providence 5 Bridgeport 2

Laval 3 Belleville 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 133 Washington 122

Charlotte 122 Sacramento 116

San Antonio 109 Detroit 99

Brooklyn 117 New York 112

L.A. Clippers 109 Dallas 99

Denver 121 Indiana 106

Phoenix 122 Memphis 99

L.A. Lakers 128 Golden State 97

---

MLB Spring Training

N.Y. Yankees 4 Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 12 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 4 Washington 2

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Toronto 4 Detroit 0

Atlanta 5 Minnesota 1

Miami 6 Houston 5

Cleveland 7 Oakland 3

Kansas City 6 San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Chicago White Sox 4 (10 innings)

Arizona 6 Seattle 2

San Diego 13 Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 12 Colorado 5

---

