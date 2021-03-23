NHL
Carolina 3 Columbus 0
Ottawa 2 Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Minnesota 2 Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0
Vegas 5 St. Louis 1
Colorado 5 Arizona 1
San Jose 2 Los Angeles 1
Edmonton at Montreal -- postponed
---
AHL
Rockford 6 Iowa 1
---
NBA
Sacramento 119 Cleveland 105
Oklahoma City 112 Minnesota 103
Charlotte 100 San Antonio 97
Utah 120 Chicago 95
Milwaukee 140 Indiana 113
Houston 117 Toronto 99
Memphis 132 Boston 126 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 119 Atlanta 110
---
MLB Spring Training
Pittsburgh 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 10 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 4 Atlanta 2
Houston 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Miami 7 St. Louis 2
San Diego 9 Kansas City 9
Chicago White Sox 7 San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 6 Cleveland 3
Arizona 4 Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 15 Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 5 Texas 4
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 4 Detroit 3
Seattle 7 L.A. Dodgers 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.
