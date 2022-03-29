Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 6 Arizona 1
St. Louis 4 Vancouver 1
Carolina 6 Washington 1
Buffalo 6 Chicago 5
Seattle 6 Los Angeles 1
---
NBA
Toronto 115 Boston 112 (OT)
Cleveland 107 Orlando 101
Atlanta 132 Indiana 123
Denver 113 Charlotte 109
Miami 123 Sacramento 100
New York 109 Chicago 104
San Antonio 123 Houston 120
Memphis 123 Golden State 95
Oklahoma City 134 Portland 131 (OT)
---
MLB
Spring Training
Atlanta 5 Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 11 Detroit 7
Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 1
Houston 2 St. Louis 1
Miami 8 Washington 1
San Diego 9 Chicago White Sox 8
Kansas City 19 Cleveland 9
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2
Seattle 6 Texas 5
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.
