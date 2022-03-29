Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 6 Arizona 1

St. Louis 4 Vancouver 1

Carolina 6 Washington 1

Buffalo 6 Chicago 5

Seattle 6 Los Angeles 1

---

NBA

Toronto 115 Boston 112 (OT)

Cleveland 107 Orlando 101

Atlanta 132 Indiana 123

Denver 113 Charlotte 109

Miami 123 Sacramento 100

New York 109 Chicago 104

San Antonio 123 Houston 120

Memphis 123 Golden State 95

Oklahoma City 134 Portland 131 (OT)

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 5 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 11 Detroit 7

Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 1

Houston 2 St. Louis 1

Miami 8 Washington 1

San Diego 9 Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City 19 Cleveland 9

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2

Seattle 6 Texas 5

Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.