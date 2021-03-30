Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Edmonton 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

Colorado 5 Anaheim 2

Vegas 4 Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5 Calgary 1

San Jose 4 Minnesota 3 (SO)

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Stockton 3

---

NBA

Washington 132 Indiana 124

Miami 98 New York 88

Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 107

New Orleans 115 Boston 109

Dallas 127 Oklahoma City 106

Memphis 120 Houston 110

Detroit 118 Toronto 104

Sacramento 132 San Antonio 115

Utah 114 Cleveland 75

Golden State 116 Chicago 102

L.A. Clippers 129 Milwaukee 105

---

MLB Spring Training

Toronto 13 Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 3

Houston 2 Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Detroit 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 3

Boston 4 Atlanta 0

Kansas City 5 Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 7 Arizona 1

Seattle 5. Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 7 Oakland 2

Colorado 10 San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4 Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 2

---

NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)

Houston 67 Oregon State 61

Baylor 81 Arkansas 72

---

NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)

UConn 69 Baylor 67

Arizona 66 Indiana 53

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

