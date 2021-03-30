Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Edmonton 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
Colorado 5 Anaheim 2
Vegas 4 Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5 Calgary 1
San Jose 4 Minnesota 3 (SO)
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Stockton 3
---
NBA
Washington 132 Indiana 124
Miami 98 New York 88
Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 107
New Orleans 115 Boston 109
Dallas 127 Oklahoma City 106
Memphis 120 Houston 110
Detroit 118 Toronto 104
Sacramento 132 San Antonio 115
Utah 114 Cleveland 75
Golden State 116 Chicago 102
L.A. Clippers 129 Milwaukee 105
---
MLB Spring Training
Toronto 13 Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 3
Houston 2 Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3
Detroit 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 3
Boston 4 Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5 Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 7 Arizona 1
Seattle 5. Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 7 Oakland 2
Colorado 10 San Diego 2
Milwaukee 4 Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 2
---
NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)
Houston 67 Oregon State 61
Baylor 81 Arkansas 72
---
NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)
UConn 69 Baylor 67
Arizona 66 Indiana 53
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.
