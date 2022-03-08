Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Los Angeles 3, Boston 2 (OT)
Florida 6, Buffalo 1
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Calgary 3, Edmonton 1
AHL
Springfield 5, Laval 2
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
NBA
Detroit 113, Atlanta 110 (OT)
Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106
Miami 123, Houston 106
Minnesota 124, Portland 81
San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110
Dallas 111, Utah 103
Denver 131, Golden State 124
New York 131, Sacramento 115
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.
