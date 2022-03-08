Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2 (OT)

Florida 6, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Calgary 3, Edmonton 1

---

AHL

Springfield 5, Laval 2

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Detroit 113, Atlanta 110 (OT)

Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106

Miami 123, Houston 106

Minnesota 124, Portland 81

San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Dallas 111, Utah 103

Denver 131, Golden State 124

New York 131, Sacramento 115

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.