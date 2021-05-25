Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
N.Y. Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 2 (2OT)
(N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-2)
Toronto 2 Montreal 1
(Toronto leads series 2-1)
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1
(Tampa Bay leads series 3-2)
Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 3 (3OT)
(Winnipeg wins series 4-0)
Minnesota 4 Vegas 2
(Vegas leads series 3-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Germany 3 Canada 1
Slovakia 3 Russia 1
Latvia 3 Italy 0
Czech Republic 3 Belarus 2 - OT
---
AHL
Bakersfield 2 San Diego 1 (OT)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Milwaukee 132 Miami 98
(Milwaukee leads series 2-0)
Denver 128 Portland 109
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 14 Toronto 8 (11 innings)
Cleveland 6 Detroit 5
Minnesota 8 Baltimore 3
Seattle 4 Oakland 2
National League
Philadelphia 9 Miami 6
Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 3
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 5 St. Louis 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021.
