Monday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best-of-7)
Carolina 5, Boston 1
(Carolina leads series 1-0)
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
(Toronto leads series 1-0)
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
(St. Louis leads series 1-0)
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
(Los Angeles leads series 1-0)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 2, Providence 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-7)
Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
(Miami leads series 1-0)
Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
(Phoenix leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1
National League
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Interleague
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.
