Monday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best-of-7)

Carolina 5, Boston 1

(Carolina leads series 1-0)

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

(Toronto leads series 1-0)

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

(St. Louis leads series 1-0)

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3

(Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-7)

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

(Miami leads series 1-0)

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

(Phoenix leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

National League

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Interleague

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.