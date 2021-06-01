Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Montreal 3 Toronto 1
(Canadiens win series 4-3)
Best-of-Seven Second Round
N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 3 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Czech Republic 2 Denmark 1 (SO)
United States 2 Germany 0
Russia 3 Sweden 2 (SO)
Norway 3 Kazakhstan 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Washington 122 Philadelphia 114
(Philadelphia leads series 3-1)
Utah 120 Memphis 113
(Utah leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 6 (8 innings, 1st game)
Houston 11 Boston 2
Seattle 6 Oakland 5 (10 innings)
Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1 (2nd game)
National League
Cincinnati 11 Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 2
Atlanta 5 Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4
N.Y. Mets 6 Arizona 2
Interleague
Milwaukee 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)
San Francisco 6 L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 3
---
