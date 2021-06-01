Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Montreal 3 Toronto 1

(Canadiens win series 4-3)

Best-of-Seven Second Round

N.Y. Islanders 4 Boston 3 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Czech Republic 2 Denmark 1 (SO)

United States 2 Germany 0

Russia 3 Sweden 2 (SO)

Norway 3 Kazakhstan 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Washington 122 Philadelphia 114

(Philadelphia leads series 3-1)

Utah 120 Memphis 113

(Utah leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 6 (8 innings, 1st game)

Houston 11 Boston 2

Seattle 6 Oakland 5 (10 innings)

Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1 (2nd game)

National League

Cincinnati 11 Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 2

Atlanta 5 Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4

N.Y. Mets 6 Arizona 2

Interleague

Milwaukee 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

San Francisco 6 L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.