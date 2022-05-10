Monday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Pittsburgh 7 N.Y. Rangers 2

(Penguins lead series 3-1)

Florida 3 Washington 2 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

Calgary 4 Dallas 1

(Series tied 2-2)

Colorado 5 Nashville 3

(Avalanche wins series 4-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of Three)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 Hershey 3 (OT)

(Penguins lead 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Boston 116 Milwaukee 108

(Series 2-2)

Golden State 101 Memphis 98

(Warriors lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0

Oakland 2 Detroit 0

Cleveland 12 Chicago White Sox 9

L.A. Angels 11 Tampa Bay 3

---

National League

Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 0

Arizona 4 Miami 3

San Francisco 8 Colorado 5

---

Interleague

Philadelphia 9 Seattle 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

