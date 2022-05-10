Monday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Pittsburgh 7 N.Y. Rangers 2
(Penguins lead series 3-1)
Florida 3 Washington 2 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
Calgary 4 Dallas 1
(Series tied 2-2)
Colorado 5 Nashville 3
(Avalanche wins series 4-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of Three)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 Hershey 3 (OT)
(Penguins lead 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Boston 116 Milwaukee 108
(Series 2-2)
Golden State 101 Memphis 98
(Warriors lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0
Oakland 2 Detroit 0
Cleveland 12 Chicago White Sox 9
L.A. Angels 11 Tampa Bay 3
---
National League
Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 0
Arizona 4 Miami 3
San Francisco 8 Colorado 5
---
Interleague
Philadelphia 9 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.
