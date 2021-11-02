Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2

Chicago 5 Ottawa 1

Edmonton 5 Seattle 2

---

NBA

Indiana 131 San Antonio 118

Philadelphia 113 Portland 103

Cleveland 113 Charlotte 110

Toronto 113 New York 104

Chicago 128 Boston 114

Atlanta 118 Washington 111

Memphis 106 Denver 97

Orlando 115 Minnesota 97

L.A. Clippers 99 Oklahoma City 94

---

NFL

Kansas City 20 N.Y. Giants 17

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 1 Seattle 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.