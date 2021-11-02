Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2
Chicago 5 Ottawa 1
Edmonton 5 Seattle 2
---
NBA
Indiana 131 San Antonio 118
Philadelphia 113 Portland 103
Cleveland 113 Charlotte 110
Toronto 113 New York 104
Chicago 128 Boston 114
Atlanta 118 Washington 111
Memphis 106 Denver 97
Orlando 115 Minnesota 97
L.A. Clippers 99 Oklahoma City 94
---
NFL
Kansas City 20 N.Y. Giants 17
---
MLS
LA Galaxy 1 Seattle 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.
