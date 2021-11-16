Monday's Schedule
NHL
Columbus 5 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
---
NBA
Boston 98 Cleveland 92
Washington 105 New Orleans 100
Sacramento 129 Detroit 107
New York 92 Indiana 84
Atlanta 129 Orlando 111
Dallas 111 Denver 101
Memphis 136 Houston 102
Miami 103 Oklahoma City 90
Phoenix 99 Minnesota 96
Portland 118 Toronto 113
Chicago 121 L.A. Lakers 103
---
NFL
San Francisco 49 L.A. Rams 10
---
