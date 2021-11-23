Monday's Games
NHL
Columbus 7 Buffalo 4
Nashville 3 Anaheim 2
St. Louis 5 Vegas 2
Colorado 7 Ottawa 5
Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 1
San Jose 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
---
AHL
Ontario 5 Stockton 3
---
NBA
Brooklyn 117 Cleveland 112
Charlotte 109 Washington 103
Boston 108 Houston 90
Atlanta 113 Oklahoma City 101
Indiana 109 Chicago 77
Minnesota 110 New Orleans 96
Milwaukee 123 Orlando 92
Phoenix 115 San Antonio 111
Memphis 119 Utah 118
Philadelphia 102 Sacramento 94
---
NFL
Tampa Bay 30 N.Y. Giants 10
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.
