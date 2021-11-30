Monday's Games
NHL
Seattle 7 Buffalo 4
Arizona 1 Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 2 Montreal 1
Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)
---
NBA
Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96
Denver 120, Miami 111
Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 133, Charlotte 119
Minnesota 100, Indiana 98
Cleveland 114, Dallas 96
Utah 129, Portland 107
New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 116, Washington 99
---
NFL
Washington 17 Seattle 15
---
