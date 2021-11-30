Monday's Games

NHL

Seattle 7 Buffalo 4

Arizona 1 Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 2 Montreal 1

Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)

---

NBA

Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96

Denver 120, Miami 111

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 133, Charlotte 119

Minnesota 100, Indiana 98

Cleveland 114, Dallas 96

Utah 129, Portland 107

New Orleans 123, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 116, Washington 99

---

NFL

Washington 17 Seattle 15

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you