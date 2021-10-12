Monday's Games

MLB Playoffs

American League Division Series

Houston at Chicago - Postponed

(Houston leads series 2-1)

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5

(Boston wins series 3-1)

National League Division Series

Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 0

(Braves lead series 2-1)

San Francisco 1 Los Angeles 0

(San Francisco leads 2-1)

---

CFL

Montreal 20 Ottawa 16

Toronto 24 Hamilton 23

---

NFL

Baltimore 31 Indianapolis 25

---

NBA Pre-Season

Toronto 107 Houston 92

Miami 104 Charlotte 103

Philadelphia 115 Brooklyn 104

Memphis 127 Detroit 92

Utah 127 New Orleans 96

Sacramento 107 Portland 93

Minnesota 128 L.A. Clippers 100

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.