Monday's Games
MLB Playoffs
American League Division Series
Houston at Chicago - Postponed
(Houston leads series 2-1)
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5
(Boston wins series 3-1)
National League Division Series
Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 0
(Braves lead series 2-1)
San Francisco 1 Los Angeles 0
(San Francisco leads 2-1)
CFL
Montreal 20 Ottawa 16
Toronto 24 Hamilton 23
NFL
Baltimore 31 Indianapolis 25
NBA Pre-Season
Toronto 107 Houston 92
Miami 104 Charlotte 103
Philadelphia 115 Brooklyn 104
Memphis 127 Detroit 92
Utah 127 New Orleans 96
Sacramento 107 Portland 93
Minnesota 128 L.A. Clippers 100
