Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Boston 12 Houston 3
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
NHL
New York Rangers 2 Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (OT)
Philadelphia Flyers 6 Seattle Kraken 1
Anaheim Ducks 3 Calgary Flames 2 (OT)
St. Louis Blues 7 Arizona Coyotes 4
---
NFL
Tennessee Titans 34 Buffalo Bills 31
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.
