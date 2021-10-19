Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Boston 12 Houston 3

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

NHL

New York Rangers 2 Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6 Seattle Kraken 1

Anaheim Ducks 3 Calgary Flames 2 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 7 Arizona Coyotes 4

---

NFL

Tennessee Titans 34 Buffalo Bills 31

---

