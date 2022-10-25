Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 4 Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 0
Edmonton 6 Pittsburgh 3
Vegas 3 Toronto 1
Carolina 3 Vancouver 2
Washington 6 New Jersey 3
---
NFL
Chicago 33 New England 14
---
NBA
Toronto 98 Miami 90
Philadelphia 120 Indiana 106
New York 115 Orlando 102
Chicago 120 Boston 102
San Antonio 115 Minnesota 106
Houston 114 Utah 108
Memphis 134 Brooklyn 124
Portland 135 Denver 110
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.
