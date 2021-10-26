Monday's Schedule
NHL
Columbus 4 Dallas 1
Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 5 N.Y. Rangers 1
Carolina 4 Toronto 1
Florida 5 Arizona 3
Washington 7 Ottawa 5
St. Louis 3 Los Angeles 0
---
NBA
Milwaukee 119 Indiana 109
Boston 140 Charlotte 129 (OT)
Atlanta 122 Detroit 104
Brooklyn 104 Washington 90
Miami 107 Orlando 90
Chicago 111 Toronto 108
New Orleans 107 Minnesota 98
Cleveland 99 Denver 87
L.A. Clippers 116 Portland 86
---
NFL
New Orleans 13 Seattle 10
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
