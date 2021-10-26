Monday's Schedule

NHL

Columbus 4 Dallas 1

Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5 N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 4 Toronto 1

Florida 5 Arizona 3

Washington 7 Ottawa 5

St. Louis 3 Los Angeles 0

---

NBA

Milwaukee 119 Indiana 109

Boston 140 Charlotte 129 (OT)

Atlanta 122 Detroit 104

Brooklyn 104 Washington 90

Miami 107 Orlando 90

Chicago 111 Toronto 108

New Orleans 107 Minnesota 98

Cleveland 99 Denver 87

L.A. Clippers 116 Portland 86

---

NFL

New Orleans 13 Seattle 10

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.