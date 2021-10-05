Monday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

Columbus 5 Buffalo 3

New Jersey 4 Washington 1

Toronto 3 Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2 Boston 1 (OT)

Chicago 6 Detroit 4

Minnesota 3 Colorado 1

Edmonton 4 Calgary 3

Anaheim 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

---

NBA Pre-Season

Toronto 123 Philadelphia 107

Boston 98 Orlando 97

Miami 125 Atlanta 99

Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 97

Minnesota 117 New Orleans 114

San Antonio 111 Utah 85

Golden State 121 Portland 107

Sacramento 117 Phoenix 106

L.A. Clippers 103 Denver 102

---

NFL

L.A. Chargers 28 Las Vegas 14

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

