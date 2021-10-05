Monday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
Columbus 5 Buffalo 3
New Jersey 4 Washington 1
Toronto 3 Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 2 Boston 1 (OT)
Chicago 6 Detroit 4
Minnesota 3 Colorado 1
Edmonton 4 Calgary 3
Anaheim 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
---
NBA Pre-Season
Toronto 123 Philadelphia 107
Boston 98 Orlando 97
Miami 125 Atlanta 99
Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 97
Minnesota 117 New Orleans 114
San Antonio 111 Utah 85
Golden State 121 Portland 107
Sacramento 117 Phoenix 106
L.A. Clippers 103 Denver 102
---
NFL
L.A. Chargers 28 Las Vegas 14
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.
