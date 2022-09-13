Monday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7 Detroit 0
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 0
San Francisco 3 Atlanta 2
Interleague
Texas 3 Miami 2 (First game)
Miami 10 Texas 6 (Second game)
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 17 Denver 16
---
MANN CUP
(Best-of-seven series)
Peterborough (MSL) 12 Langley (WLA) 6
(Langley leads series 2-1)
