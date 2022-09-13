Monday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7 Detroit 0

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 0

San Francisco 3 Atlanta 2

Interleague

Texas 3 Miami 2 (First game)

Miami 10 Texas 6 (Second game)

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle 17 Denver 16

---

MANN CUP

(Best-of-seven series)

Peterborough (MSL) 12 Langley (WLA) 6

(Langley leads series 2-1)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

