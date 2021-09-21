Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4

Kansas City 7 Cleveland 2 (1st game)

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4 Cleveland 2 (2nd game)

N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 3

Houston 10 L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4 Oakland 2

National League

Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2

Miami 8 Washington 7 (10 innings)

Atlanta 11 Arizona 4

Interleague

Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 0

---

NFL

Green Bay 35 Detroit 17

---

