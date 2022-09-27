Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 14 Boston 8

National League

Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 8 Washington 0

---

NFL

Dallas 23 N.Y. Giants 16

---

NHL pre-season

New Jersey 2 Montreal 1

Seattle 3 Edmonton 0

Florida 4 Nashville 3 (OT, First game)

Nashville 4 Florida 0 (Second game)

N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 4 Dallas 0

Los Angeles 2 Vegas 1 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.