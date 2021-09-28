Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Pre-Season

Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 2 Montreal 5

Dallas 1 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Calgary 2 Vancouver 4

Los Angeles 1 Arizona 2

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 7

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 8

Oakland 4 Seattle 13

National League

Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 13

Washington 5 at Colorado 4

---

NFL

Philadelphia 21 at Dallas 41

