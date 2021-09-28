Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Pre-Season
Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 2 Montreal 5
Dallas 1 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Calgary 2 Vancouver 4
Los Angeles 1 Arizona 2
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 7
Kansas City 3 Cleveland 8
Oakland 4 Seattle 13
National League
Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 13
Washington 5 at Colorado 4
---
NFL
Philadelphia 21 at Dallas 41
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.