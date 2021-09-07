Monday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 32 Toronto19

Edmonton 32 Calgary 20

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 11 Boston 10 (10 innings)

Minnesota 5 Cleveland 2

Houston 11 Seattle 2

Texas 4 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12 Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10 Colorado 5

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3

---

