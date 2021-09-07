Monday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 32 Toronto19
Edmonton 32 Calgary 20
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3 Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 11 Boston 10 (10 innings)
Minnesota 5 Cleveland 2
Houston 11 Seattle 2
Texas 4 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12 Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 10 Colorado 5
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.