Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Philadelphia 3 Boston 2

Dallas 4 Florida 1

Chicago 4 Columbus 3

Detroit 5 Carolina 4

Toronto 6 Ottawa 5

Winnipeg 5 Montreal 0

St. Louis 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 0

Calgary 5 Edmonton 0

Los Angeles 4 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Hartford 6 Providence 1

Manitoba 3 Belleville 2 (OT)

Laval 4 Toronto 3

Binghamton 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)

Cleveland 9 Rochester 2

Chicago 5 Iowa 4 (OT)

Syracuse 5 Utica 1

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 1

Tucson 4 San Diego 1

Texas 3 Colorado 0

Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

---

NBA

Toronto 135 Cleveland 115

L.A. Lakers 126 Brooklyn 101

Philadelphia 117 Oklahoma City 93

Utah 128 Sacramento 112

Portland 118 Detroit 103

Golden State 125 Houston 109

Phoenix 134 Washington 106

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Oakland 7 Houston 3

Cleveland 11 Detroit 3

Boston 6 at Baltimore 4 (10 innings)

Toronto 15 L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd

National League

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9 St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4 Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4

Arizona 8 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 5

Interleague

San Diego 7 Texas 4

