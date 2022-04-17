Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
New York Rangers 4, Detroit 0
Nashville 4, Chicago 3
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)
Edmonton 4, Vegas 0
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3
Washington 8, Montreal 4
Toronto 5, Ottawa 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4
Dallas 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 7, Carolina 4
Calgary 9, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, New Jersey 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1
---
AHL
Manitoba 3, Rockford 2
Springfield 2, Charlotte 1 (SO)
W-B/Scranton 6, Birdgeport 5
Laval 4, Cleveland 2
Henderson 4, Stockton 1
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4 (OT)
Toronto 5, Syracuse 1
Belleville 4, Utica 1
Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Hartford 2, Rochester 1
Chicago 6, Texas 4
Colorado 6, Tucson 5
Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 1
Ontario 5, San Diego 2
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Utah 99, Dallas 93
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111
Golden State 123, Denver 107
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Toronto 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Minnesota 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Seattle 0
National League
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Interleague
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
---
MLS
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, San Jose 2
Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0
Portland 0, Houston 0
Dallas 0, New York Red Bulls 0
Orlando 2, Columbus 0
New England 2, Charlotte 1
Austin 3, D.C. United 2
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Galaxy 0, Chicago 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 1
Miami 1, Seattle 0
---
NLL
Toronto 15, Halifax 7
Buffalo 18, Georgia 9
Albany 11, Philadelphia 5
New York 15, Rochester 7
Saskatchewan 9, Colorado 8
Calgary 15, Vancouver 13
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.
