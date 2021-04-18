Saturday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 3
Washington 6 Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 2
Ottawa 4 Montreal 0
Arizona 3 St. Louis 2
Chicago 4 Detroit 0
Florida 5 Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 3 Nashville 1
Dallas 5 Columbus 1
Minnesota 5 San Jose 2
Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 0
Toronto at Vancouver -- postponed
---
AHL
Hershey 6 Binghamton 3
Bridgeport 4 Hartford 0
Cleveland 6 Rochester 3
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)
Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 1
Belleville 4 Stockton 1
San Diego 1 Bakersfield 5
Texas 2 San Jose 4
Tucson 3 Henderson 4
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 127 Utah 115 (OT)
Chicago 106 Cleveland 96
Washington 121 Detroit 100
Boston 119 Golden State 114
Memphis 128 Milwaukee 115
San Antonio 111 Phoenix 85
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 5 Kansas City 1, 1st game
Kansas City 3 Toronto 2, 2nd game
Boston 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7 Detroit 0
Baltimore 6 Texas 1
Houston 1 Seattle 0
Minnesota at L.A. Angels -- postponed
National League
Washington 6 Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 13 Atlanta 4
St. Louis 9 Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 3, 1st game
Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game
Miami 7 San Francisco 6 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 0
Interleague
Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Montreal 4 Toronto FC 2
Atlanta 0 Orlando City 0
Los Angeles 2 Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 1.
D.C. United 2 New York City FC 1
Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0
Cincinnati 2 Nashville 2
New England 2 Chicago 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.