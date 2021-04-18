Saturday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 3

Washington 6 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 2

Ottawa 4 Montreal 0

Arizona 3 St. Louis 2

Chicago 4 Detroit 0

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 3 Nashville 1

Dallas 5 Columbus 1

Minnesota 5 San Jose 2

Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 0

Toronto at Vancouver -- postponed

---

AHL

Hershey 6 Binghamton 3

Bridgeport 4 Hartford 0

Cleveland 6 Rochester 3

Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 4 Stockton 1

San Diego 1 Bakersfield 5

Texas 2 San Jose 4

Tucson 3 Henderson 4

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 127 Utah 115 (OT)

Chicago 106 Cleveland 96

Washington 121 Detroit 100

Boston 119 Golden State 114

Memphis 128 Milwaukee 115

San Antonio 111 Phoenix 85

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 5 Kansas City 1, 1st game

Kansas City 3 Toronto 2, 2nd game

Boston 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7 Detroit 0

Baltimore 6 Texas 1

Houston 1 Seattle 0

Minnesota at L.A. Angels -- postponed

National League

Washington 6 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 13 Atlanta 4

St. Louis 9 Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 3, 1st game

Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game

Miami 7 San Francisco 6 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 0

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Montreal 4 Toronto FC 2

Atlanta 0 Orlando City 0

Los Angeles 2 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 1.

D.C. United 2 New York City FC 1

Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0

Cincinnati 2 Nashville 2

New England 2 Chicago 2

---

