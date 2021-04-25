Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 3

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Calgary 5 Montreal 2

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1

Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

Minnesota 6 San Jose 3

Vegas 5 Anaheim 1

Arizona 4 Los Angeles 0

Vancouver 4 Ottawa 2

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Hartford 3

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 3 Stockton 0

Laval 4 Belleville 1

Cleveland 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Syracuse 3 Rochester 2

Rockford 5 Iowa 3

Lehigh Valley 3 Binghamton 2

San Diego 4 Henderson 1

Ontario 2 Bakersfield 0

---

NBA

New York 120 Toronto 103

Milwaukee 132 Philadelphia 94

Indiana 115 Detroit 109

Miami 106 Chicago 101

San Antonio 110 New Orleans 108

Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 93

Minnesota 101 Utah 96

Denver 129 Houston 116

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 2 Detroit 1

Seattle 8 Boston 2

Houston 16 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Oakland 7 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1

National League

St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5

Miami 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4

Arizona at Atlanta -- ppd

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2

---

MLS

New York City FC 5 Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2 Nashville 2

Vancouver 2 Toronto FC 2

San Jose 3 FC Dallas 1

Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Minnesota 1

Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

New England 1 D.C. United 0

Atlanta 3 Chicago 1

Austin FC 3 Colorado 1

Portland 2 Houston 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.