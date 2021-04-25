Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 2
St. Louis 5 Colorado 3
Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
Dallas 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Calgary 5 Montreal 2
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1
Washington 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Minnesota 6 San Jose 3
Vegas 5 Anaheim 1
Arizona 4 Los Angeles 0
Vancouver 4 Ottawa 2
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Hartford 3
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1
Manitoba 3 Stockton 0
Laval 4 Belleville 1
Cleveland 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Syracuse 3 Rochester 2
Rockford 5 Iowa 3
Lehigh Valley 3 Binghamton 2
San Diego 4 Henderson 1
Ontario 2 Bakersfield 0
---
NBA
New York 120 Toronto 103
Milwaukee 132 Philadelphia 94
Indiana 115 Detroit 109
Miami 106 Chicago 101
San Antonio 110 New Orleans 108
Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 93
Minnesota 101 Utah 96
Denver 129 Houston 116
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 2 Detroit 1
Seattle 8 Boston 2
Houston 16 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Oakland 7 Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 1
National League
St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5
Miami 5 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4
Arizona at Atlanta -- ppd
Interleague
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 2
---
MLS
New York City FC 5 Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2 Nashville 2
Vancouver 2 Toronto FC 2
San Jose 3 FC Dallas 1
Seattle 1 Los Angeles FC 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Minnesota 1
Miami 2 Philadelphia 1
New England 1 D.C. United 0
Atlanta 3 Chicago 1
Austin FC 3 Colorado 1
Portland 2 Houston 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.
